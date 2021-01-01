Korres Elasti-Smooth™ Mega Size Grapefruit Body Butter What It Is Korres Body Butter is a rich, luxurious decadent treat for your dry skin. This beautifully scented, cream body butter helps soften, moisturize, and rejuvenate the look and feel of your skin. What You Get 13.53 fl. oz. Korres Body Butter What It Does Contains Korres' proprietary Elasti-Smooth Complex, a combination of shea butter, Squalane, Sunflower Oil, Almond Oil, and Avocado Oil Helps improve the look of skin texture while reducing the look of crepey skin. Age-defying properties for the body Smoother-looking skin and when you moisturize skin with this emollient rich body butter, it adds moisture to the skin which helps give your skin a healthier-look. Korres Body Butters absorb better into the skin due to their high content of lipids Fragrance notes Top Notes: bergamot, grapefruit, neroli Heart Notes: jasmine, rose Bottom Notes: musk, amber, vetiver, cedarwood Consumer Perception Survey In a consumer perception survey of 32 women who used the product once, instant after application: -100% agreed it improved the appearance of skin texture -94% agreed it improved the appearance of lines & wrinkles -100% agreed it improved the appearance of skin softness & moisture -100% agreed it made their skin look youthful & dewy -100% agreed it made their skin look healthier -97% agreed it improved the appearance of skin radiance & brightness -100% agreed it made their dry skin look smooth -100% agreed that they would recommend this product to a friend -100% agreed they would replace their current body moisturizer with this product