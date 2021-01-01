Elaina Porcelain Porcelain King Upholstered Panel Bed

Part of Elaina Collection from Parker Living|Crafted from kiln dried hardwood|Porcelain finish|Fabric content: 100% Polyester|Fully upholstered headboard|Hand tufted|Decorative solid wood legs|Nailhead trim|Can accommodate a power adjustable bed frame|Box spring required|Bed is available in Queen, King & Cal. King sizes|.A true dream come true, this luxurious upholstered bed is a statement-maker in every way. Worthy of being the focal point of the bedroom, it creates a high-end look with classic design elements that will always be in style. Tailored in an exquisite fabric cover, it features a matching footboard and side rails distinguished by superior construction features and upscale design details. Its plush layers of padding and touchably soft fabric ensure you are comfortably supported as you lounge in bed or enjoy a favorite book or movie.