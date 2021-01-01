Jacuzzi ELA7242CLR5CH Elara 72" Acrylic Air / Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Left Drain, Chromatherapy Lighting, Heater, and LCD Controls Product Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialThe ultimate combination of Pure Air® and Whirlpool technologyJet trim ring finishes can be upgraded at time of order and come factory-installedLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs. Drilling for faucet mounting will NOT void the warranty.Note: The smaller Slim-Pro jets are ONLY offered with Polished Chrome, or color matched trim rings for your tub. If choosing the optional TargetPro™ trim rings offered later such as Oil Rubbed Bronze, you should choose the color match Tub and Jets Rings.Jacuzzi® Technology:TargetPro™ Jets: Jacuzzi® TargetPro™ jets offer incredible performance and comfort. With a low-profile face, easy to manipulate 60 degree range of adjustment, and simple low control, TargetPro™ allows you to tailor your experience.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Sleek Linear Overflow: The linear overflow offers a contemporary look to your bath while providing exceptional overflow protection.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Silent Air Induction: Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths.Pure Air® Features:Automatic Purge: Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use360° Balanced Air Flow: A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bathTLC: Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your backPure Air® Wave Mode: Cycles blower from its minimum to a user defined maximumControls:LCD Controls: Digital LCD display provides the best control of your Jacuzzi® tub and its on-board systemsLighting:Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 26" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 42" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 72" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 26-4/5" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 50-1/3" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 34" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 64" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 18-3/5" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 127 - gallonsDrain Location: LeftBlower Location: RightOperating Gallons: 127Drop-In Cutout Required: 70" x 40"Variations:ELA7242CLR5CH: This modelELA7242WLR2XX: This model with Basic Controls and Whirlpool Experience - without Chromatherapy Lighting and HeaterELA7242CLR4CH: This model with Luxury ControlsAbout Jacuzzi® Jacuzzi® has become the world's most recognized and largest selling brand of jetted / whirlpool baths and spas. In addition to the first whirlpool bath patent, Jacuzzi® has 250 worldwide patents for advancements in pump systems, jet technology, air controls and product design. This ongoing commitment to innovative product development ensures Jacuzzi's leadership position in the industry, and sets standards the world over. Drop-In White / White Trim