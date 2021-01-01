Jacuzzi ELA7236WRL2HX Elara 72" x 36" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Right Drain Heater and Basic Controls Oyster / Chrome

Jacuzzi ELA7236WRL2HX Elara 72" x 36" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Right Drain, Heater, and Basic Controls Product Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialJet trim ring finishes can be upgraded at time of order and come factory-installedMulti-speed motor for personalized massage optionsLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs. Drilling for faucet mounting will NOT void the warranty.Note: The smaller Slim-Pro jets are ONLY offered with Polished Chrome, or color matched trim rings for your tub. If choosing the optional TargetPro™ trim rings offered later such as Oil Rubbed Bronze, you should choose the color match Tub and Jets Rings.Jacuzzi® Technology:TargetPro™ Jets: Jacuzzi® TargetPro™ jets offer incredible performance and comfort. With a low-profile face, easy to manipulate 60 degree range of adjustment, and simple low control, TargetPro™ allows you to tailor your experience.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Sleek Linear Overflow: The linear overflow offers a contemporary look to your bath while providing exceptional overflow protection.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 26" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 36" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 72" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 21-1/10" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 51" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 28" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 64" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 17-7/10" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 97 - gallonsDrain Location: RightBlower Location: LeftOperating Gallons: 97Drop-In Cutout Required: 70" x 34"Variations:ELA7236WRL2HX: This modelELA7236WRL2XX: This model without HeaterELA7236WRL4CH: This model with Luxury Controls and Chromatherapy LightingELA7236CRL5CH: This model with LCD Controls, Salon® Spa Experience, and Chromatherapy LightingAbout Jacuzzi® Jacuzzi® has become the world's most recognized and largest selling brand of jetted / whirlpool baths and spas. In addition to the first whirlpool bath patent, Jacuzzi® has 250 worldwide patents for advancements in pump systems, jet technology, air controls and product design. This ongoing commitment to innovative product development ensures Jacuzzi's leadership position in the industry, and sets standards the world over. Drop-In Oyster / Chrome Trim