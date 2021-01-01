Jacuzzi ELA7236BUX2CX Elara 72" x 36" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub for Drop In Installations with Reversible Drain and Chromatherapy Lighting White Tub

Jacuzzi ELA7236BUX2CX Elara 72" x 36" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub for Drop In Installations with Reversible Drain and Chromatherapy Lighting Product Features:The sleek lines of the Elara® bath make an elegant addition in any bathroomDurable high-gloss acrylic materialErgonomic design cradles the bather in a comfortable positionThe foundation of hydrotherapy - quiet and calmingThe combination of heat and water relaxes muscles and calms the sensesLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs. Drilling for faucet mounting will NOT void the warranty.Jacuzzi® Technology:Sleek Linear Overflow: The linear overflow offers a contemporary look to your bath while providing exceptional overflow protection.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Controls:Luxury Controls: Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and high.Lighting:Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 26" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 36" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 72" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 21" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 51" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 28" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 64" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 18-15/16" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 97 - gallonsDrain Location: ReversibleOperating Gallons: 97Drop-In Cutout Required: 70" x 34" Drop-In White