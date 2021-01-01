From jacuzzi
Jacuzzi ELA7236BLR2HS Elara 72" Drop-In Soaking Bathtub with Left Drain and Heated Soak White Tub Soaking Drop-In
Advertisement
Jacuzzi ELA7236BLR2HS Elara 72" Drop-In Soaking Bathtub with Left Drain and Heated Soak Jacuzzi® ELA7236BLR2HS Key Data:72" L x 36" W x 26" HDrop In or Undermount Soaking TubWater Depth: 17-7/10"Jacuzzi® ELA7236BLR2HS Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's limited lifetime warrantyDurable-high-gloss acrylic Drop in or undermount tub installationLeft drain with round overflowTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Textured slip-resistant bottomJacuzzi® ELA7236BLR2HS Technologies / Benefits:Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHeated Soak: Maintains warm bath water without needing to add more hot water. Two mini jets circulate warm water continuously for a long relaxing soakTru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installationJacuzzi® ELA7236BLR2HS Specifications:Overall Length: 72"Overall Width: 36"Overall Height: 26"Basin Length: 51"Basin Width: 21-1/10""Water Depth: 17-7/10"Number of Bathers: 1 Drop-In White