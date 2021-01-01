Jacuzzi ELA6636WLR4CP Elara 66" Drop-In Whirlpool Bathtub with Left Drain Whisper+ Technology™ and Chromatherapy White / White Trim Tub Whirlpool

Jacuzzi ELA6636WLR4CP Elara 66" Drop-In Whirlpool Bathtub with Left Drain, Whisper+ Technology, and Chromatherapy Jacuzzi® ELA6636WLR4CP Key Data:66" L x 36" W x 26" HDrop In or Undermount Whirlpool TubWater Depth: 18-3/5"Jacuzzi® ELA6636WLR4CP Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's limited lifetime warrantyDurable-high-gloss acrylic Drop in or undermount tub installationLeft drain with round overflowTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Textured slip-resistant bottomWhirlpool bath gives a therapeutic experience with 14 adjustable jetsJacuzzi® ELA6636WLR4CP Technologies / Benefits:TheraPro™ Jets: Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needsAccuPro™ Jets: An essential building block of a Jacuzzi; jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.TargetPro™ Jets: Jacuzzi® TargetPro™; jets offer incredible performance and comfort. With a low-profile face, easy to manipulate 60 degree range of adjustment, and simple flow control, TargetPro™; allows you to tailor your experience.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaChromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's; Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.Whisper+ Technology: This unique technology reduces the noise and vibration associated with standard whirlpool baths, making the sound of moving water a true pleasure. Additionally, Whisper+ Technology™ uses 60% less energy on average than a standard heated whirlpool system. The efficient brushless pump motor transfers heat energy back into the water, maintaining your water temperature.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installationJacuzzi® ELA6636WLR4CP Specifications:Overall Length: 66"Overall Width: 36"Overall Height: 26"Basin Length: 44-1/5"Basin Width: 20-4/5"Water Depth: 18-3/5"Number of Bathers: 1Number of Jets: 14Pump Location: Right Drop-In White / White Trim