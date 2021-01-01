Jacuzzi ELA6042WLR4CH Elara 60" Acrylic Whirlpool Bathtub for Drop-In Installations with Left Drain, Chromatherapy Lighting, Heater, and Luxury Controls Product Features:Durable high-gloss acrylic materialOptimal air and water therapy originally invented by JacuzziMulti-speed motor for personalized massage optionsIn-line heater maintains bath temperatureLimited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs. Drilling for faucet mounting will NOT void the warranty.Note: The smaller Slim-Pro jets are ONLY offered with Polished Chrome, or color matched trim rings for your tub. If choosing the optional TargetPro™ trim rings offered later such as Oil Rubbed Bronze, you should choose the color match Tub and Jets Rings.Jacuzzi® Technology:TargetPro™ Jets: Jacuzzi® TargetPro™ jets offer incredible performance and comfort. With a low-profile face, easy to manipulate 60 degree range of adjustment, and simple low control, TargetPro™ allows you to tailor your experience.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Sleek Linear Overflow: The linear overflow offers a contemporary look to your bath while providing exceptional overflow protection.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths.Controls:Luxury Controls: Upgraded electronic, button-operated controls with light bars to the left of each button designating low, medium-low, medium-high, and high.Lighting:Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.Product Specifications:Overall Height: 26" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin)Overall Width: 42" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim)Overall Length: 60" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim)Basin Width (Bottom): 26-4/5" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Length (Bottom): 38" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls)Basin Width (Top): 34" (back to front measurement of the top of basin walls)Basin Length (Top): 52" (right to left measurement of the top of basin walls)Water Depth: 18-3/5" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity)Maximum Water Capacity: 94 - gallonsDrain Location: LeftBlower Location: RightOperating Gallons: 94Drop-In Cutout Required: 58" x 40"Variations:ELA6042WLR4CH: This modelELA6042WLR2HX: This model with Basic Controls - without Chromatherapy LightingELA6042WLR2XX This model with Basic Controls - without Chromatherapy Lighting and HeaterELA6042CLR5CH: This model with LCD Controls and Salon® Spa ExperienceAbout Jacuzzi® Jacuzzi® has become the world's most recognized and largest selling brand of jetted / whirlpool baths and spas. In addition to the first whirlpool bath patent, Jacuzzi® has 250 worldwide patents for advancements in pump systems, jet technology, air controls and product design. This ongoing commitment to innovative product development ensures Jacuzzi's leadership position in the industry, and sets standards the world over. Drop-In White / White Trim