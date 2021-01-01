Jacuzzi ELA6042CRL4IP Elara 60" Drop-In Spa Combination Bathtub with Right Drain Whisper+ Technology™ and Illumatherapy White / White Trim Tub Air /

Jacuzzi ELA6042CRL4IP Elara 60" Drop-In Spa Combination Bathtub with Right Drain, Whisper+ Technology, and Illumatherapy Jacuzzi® ELA6042CRL4IP Key Data:60" L x 42" W x 26" HDrop In or Undermount Spa Combination TubWater Depth: 18-3/5"Jacuzzi® ELA6042CRL4IP Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's limited lifetime warrantyDurable-high-gloss acrylic Drop in or undermount tub installationRight drain with round overflowTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Textured slip-resistant bottomWhirlpool jets and sooth air bubbles combine for the ultimate relaxing experienceJacuzzi® ELA6042CRL4IP Technologies / Benefits:TheraPro™ Jets: Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needsAccuPro™ Jets: An essential building block of a Jacuzzi; jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.TargetPro™ Jets: Jacuzzi® TargetPro™; jets offer incredible performance and comfort. With a low-profile face, easy to manipulate 60 degree range of adjustment, and simple flow control, TargetPro™; allows you to tailor your experience.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaIllumatherapy™: Color and light sparkle from within four patented TargetPro™ jets. Exclusive technology used in the Illumatherapy™ LED lighting upgrade adds highly saturated color to the bathing well.Whisper+ Technology: This unique technology reduces the noise and vibration associated with standard whirlpool baths, making the sound of moving water a true pleasure. Additionally, Whisper+ Technology™ uses 60% less energy on average than a standard heated whirlpool system. The efficient brushless pump motor transfers heat energy back into the water, maintaining your water temperature.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installationJacuzzi® ELA6042CRL4IP Specifications:Overall Length: 60"Overall Width: 42"Overall Height: 26"Basin Length: 38"Basin Width: 26-4/5"Water Depth: 18-3/5"Number of Bathers: 1Number of Jets: 14Pump Location: LeftBlower Location: Left Drop-In White / White Trim