From elco
Elco EL61330 6" LED Canless Adjustable Trim White Recessed Lights Canless Recessed Lights
Elco EL61330 6" LED Canless Adjustable Trim Features: Capable of being dimmed with a Triac/ELV dimming system Includes Medium (E26) Base Adapter to retrofit existing E26 Base housings Fits Elco 6" Dedicated LED Recessed Housings Dimensions: Height: 4-5/8" Width: 7-1/4"Depth: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 2 lbs Electrical Specifications: Bulb Type: LED Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: Yes Watts Per Bulb: 17 Wattage: 17 Voltage: 120 Color Temperature: 3000k Color Rendering Index (CRI): 93 Average Hours: 50,000 Lumens: 1150 White