From elco
Elco EL1499REA 4" Low Voltage Airtight Remodel - Electronic Transformer Recessed Lights Recessed Housings Remodel Housings
Advertisement
Elco EL1499REA 4" Low Voltage Airtight Remodel - Electronic Transformer 4" Low Voltage Airtight Remodel - Electronic TransformerElco meets your needs for value and performance in low voltage recessed lighting. Our design begins with the highest quality low voltage transformers in the market. Choose from our diverse selection of low voltage housings and trims that feature an impressive variety of tilt-adjustable options (0 to 90 degrees).Features:Remodel Housing with thermal protector.UL Feed through listed. Lamp: 12V 50W MR16Opening: 4-1/4"Airtight with Electronic Transformer Remodel Housings N/A