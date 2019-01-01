From el yunque national forest shield

El Yunque National Forest Shield El Yunque National Forest Puerto Rico Shield Retro CLEAN Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$26.95
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Puerto Rico PR El Yunque National Forest Shield Logo - CLEAN design, not distressed. Exclusive design (c) 2019 Scott Larsen Design. Search SFW-FS7 for more forests with this design! From the designer: The original of this has a "distressed" or worn appearance. Some have asked for a non distressed version, so the CLEAN series is here! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com