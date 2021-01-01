Lite Source EL-50116 Helaine 8 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Lite Source EL-50116 Helaine 8 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Shade Features:Crystal ShadeLamping Technology:Bulb Base - G4: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', the G4 has a pin spread of 4mm and is used mostly in MR11 and other small halogens of 5/10/20 watt range with 6 or 12 volts.Compatible Bulb Types: G4 Bulb Base uses primarily a Halogen but is also compatible as LED and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: G4Bulb Shape: JCBulb Type: HalogenEnergy Star: NoHeight: 11" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Material: MetalNumber of Bulbs: 8Shade Material: CrystalUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 12vWattage: 160Watts Per Bulb: 20Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Flush Mount Chrome