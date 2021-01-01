This weighted blanket with super soft minky (crystal velvet) quilted cover in windowpane check pattern offers great all-natural sleep help for adults and kids by offering the gentle sensation of being held to encourage deep, healthy, restful sleep. It’s engineered to be 7-12% of your body weight to relax the nervous system by simulating the feeling of being hugged or held. You can now take full advantage of Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation (DTPS) and allow the blanket to increase your cognitive performance, emotional well-being, physical health, reduce your stress while sleeping. Deep touch pressure Stimulation helps to release serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps to regulate some brains functions. It is a chemical in the body that is important for mood, sleep, focus and feeling clam. This is a major factor, not only in autism, but also ADHD, ADD, OCD, PTSD, and anxiety. Cozy Tyme Ekon Navy 72-in x 80-in Cotton Weighted Blanket Polyester in Blue | B17120-20NYK-LS