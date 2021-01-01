eKL VGA KVM Switch 8 Port in 2 Out Switcher 8x2 Supports Basic Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Audio USB 2.0 Devices Sharing 8 Computers with Remote.

Manual remote control Switch and Button Press Switch, Rack mount design. Supports 8 PCs vga input 2 vga duplication output(note: not supports extended display), max. resolution 1920x1440, a set of the keyboard and mouse sharing 8 PCs. Note: The BASIC keyboard and mouse is recommended to the kvm switch, Do not support any game/multimedia/mechanical keyboards or special keyboards! supports WIN DOWS9X, NT, WIN2000, WINXP, WIN7, LINUX, NOVELL and other operating systems. Easy to install and Operate, 8 USB+VGA combined KVM cables included (Audio cables not included), high quality and durable cables to offer security and stability in the process of access and operation. Applied to internet data center, information control center, telecom paging system, securities / futures trading system, data center industry Control environment, teaching environment, test center, video surveillance, power plant monitoring, etc.