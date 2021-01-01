EK7000 4K30FPS Action Camera Ultra HD Underwater Camera 170 Degree Wide Angle 98FT Waterproof Camera

Best Quality Guranteed. 4K Ultra HD action camera. Professional 4K 25Fps & 2.7K 30Fps video with 12MP photos at up to 30 frames per second for incredible photos, which is 4 times the resolution of traditional HD cameras. Wireless wrist remote control sports camera. With a wrist 2.4G remote, you can capture the world in an all-new way. Controlling the camera, framing shots or recording video is convenient. Longer battery life. EK7000 action camera comes with 2 rechargeable 1050mAh batteries. Each battery can record up to 90 minutes. No more worry about the recording time for this Action camera. Built-in Wi-Fi & HDMI, edit & share YOUR action in minutes. Just download App(smart DV) on your phone or tablet and connect with this action camera. Wi-Fi signal ranges up to 10 meters. 100 Feet waterproof camera. EK7000 is designed to withstand extreme environments, together with durable waterproof case. With the accessories, transform it for indoor and ou