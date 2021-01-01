Regency Eiss 42 in. L Round Chrome and Mocha Walnut Wood X-Base Table 4-Seats, Chrome & Mocha Walnut Wood

No matter what room you're planning, plan it with Via tables. These modern tables are a perfect fit in stylish cafe or coffee shop settings as well as lunch rooms, kitchens or common work areas. This 42 in. round table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mocha Walnut laminate tabletop that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The classic X-Base base is constructed of durable stamped steel that is built to withstand daily wear and tear and has a chrome finish that is sure to match any decor. Hidden adjustable glides keep the tabletop level and are easy to adjust. Via tables are Backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Chrome & Mocha Walnut Wood.