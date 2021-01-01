Eisenbarth Solid Wood Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

Are you looking for a high-quality and fashionable dressing table? This dressing table consists of a 360-degree-rotation oval mirror, two storage cases, three drawers, simplistic Queen Anne legs, and a dressing stool. Made of high-quality MDF material, it is durable and sturdy for your daily use. The mirror and storage cases on the top of the dressing table can be removed, so you can also use them as a writing desk. With crystal clear drawer pulls and trendy engraving technique, it also will be a good home decoration! 5 Drawers and a large table surface give you enough space to store all your things. It is very easy to assemble, and can easily do alone. Color: Black