JAYDEN CREATION Eisden Rectangle White Dining Table with Coffee Metal Legs

Looking to add a dining table to your dining room or kitchen? This one is just what you’ve been looking for, with your glam sensibilities, adding an eye-catching touch to your space. With its flared metal legs and clean-lined appearance, this wood dining table is a handsome addition to your furniture collection. Add this piece to the dining room to complement a contemporary arrangement or use it to round out a cozy cottage look. Crafted from MDF, it boasts a geometric shape awash in a neutral finish, blending effortlessly with your color scheme, this stylish dining table will complete the look of your dining room. This table comfortably seats four, you can host a dinner party for friends or cook a meal for the family using this reliable and sturdy table. Weight capacity: 370 lbs. Color: WHITE.