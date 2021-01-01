Eilish Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 43"

Introduce an air of rustic charm into your home interior with the TV stand! The cabinet is made of solid Sheesham wood, a tropical hardwood that is famous for its natural grains and smooth texture, which is also known as rosewood or palisander. Moreover, it doesn't warp or split and has natural decay resistance. As a consequence, this beautifully designed TV stand is exceedingly stable, durable, as well as attention-grabbing. The exquisite craftsmanship guarantees that every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing or lacquering. The TV stand is fully handmade and the aesthetically appealing wood grains make every piece distinctive and slightly different from each other. Additionally, this TV stand features 3 drawers and 4 open compartments, providing ample space for storing your multimedia appliance, books as well as various other items.