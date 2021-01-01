Eilir Mother Love Sculpture

The Wayan Rendah Artisan Collection is brought to you by Ivy Bronx in Association with National Geographic. This beautiful piece was handcrafted by Wayan Rendah in Indonesia. Delicate and sensual this striking carving, handcrafted by master carver Wayan Rendah from suar wood, portrays an exaltation of love. The kissing figures entice the mind to wander and sparks the imagination while touching the heart. About the Artist: Wayan Rendah; Wayan Rendah's father began teaching him to sculpt when he was a boy. ''Balinese woodcarving touches me very deeply. They have learned a variety of arts in Bali, such as gamelan dance, but carving a piece of wood gives me an incomparable sensation, he says ''After they finished school, they studied further because they needed more experience, and the tools and material they needed were beyond my financial reach. Exploring the abstract world refreshes my mind in creating new carvings.