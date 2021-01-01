Eiji 23.2" W x 26.8" H x 8.7" D Bathroom Cabinet

Yo never know how wonderfull this bathroom cabinet is until you use it.It includes two doors that open to reveal two interior shelves, plus an open storage & a bar below for hanging towels, and a shelves above for you daily wash suppiles or home decor. Assembly and installation are required for this product, but all wall-mounting hardware is included on arrival.The unique design of our wall mounted cabinet and diverse function will make your bathroom, living room, study and children's rooms look more tidy!