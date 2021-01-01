From cafele
Eightwood SMB to SMA Antenna Adapter Kit 4ps for Sirius XM Satellite Radio Antenna DAB + Radio Antenna
Advertisement
Adapter 1:SMA Male to SMB Male Adapter 2: SMA male to SMB female Adapter 3: SMA female to SMB male Straight Adapter 4: SMA female to SMB female Brass (Not Alloy) material ensure higher signal transmission and connectivity Adapter with gold plated for durability and repeated disconnects Used for Satellite Sirius XM Radio Antennas with SMB adapter housing Impedance:50 Ohm Package includes:4pcs SMA to SMB Adapter