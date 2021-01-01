Eidson 5 Piece Dining Set

Features:Classic styleUpholstered and easy to clean faux leather in espresso colorPedestal tableNumber of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RoundLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Table Top Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: Faux leatherGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: BrownTable Base Color: BrownSeating Color: BrownBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 300Table Base Type: PedestalWater Resistant: NoStyle: TraditionalCountry of Origin: ChinaMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CAL TB 133 Compliant: SCS Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Table: YesOverall Table Length: 48Overall Table Length When Fully Extended: Overall Table Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Table Width: 48Overall Table Width When Fully Extended: Overall Table Width When Fully Collapsed: Leaf Length - End to End: Leaf Width - Side to Side: Tabletop Thickness: Overall Table Height - Top to Bottom: 30Table Leg Height - Top to Bottom: Overall Table Weight: Chairs: YesChair Height - Top to Bottom: 43Chair Width - Side to Side: 21Chair Depth - Front to Back: 24Chair Seat Height – Floor to Seat: Chair Arm Height - Floor to Arm: Chair Arm Width - Side to Side: Overall Chair Weight: 22Bench: NoBench Height - Top to Bottom: Bench Length - End to End: Bench Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: Full Assembly NeededAdult Assembly Required: YesTools Needed for Assembly: Suggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: 150Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: No# of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Warranty:Comm