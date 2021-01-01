From brayden studio
Ehrhardt Wood Open 2 Drawer Nightstand
Advertisement
An instant favorite, this nightstand enhances the design quotient of any bedroom with smooth sophistication. Its inspired look conveys understated refinement and is accentuated by smooth planes of oak veneers in a nouveau gray finish punctuated by palladium metal accents. Geometric motifs add a graphic element while smart storage pieces keep clutter contained and out of sight. Clean lines and innovative functionality complete the designer appeal of this exceptional bedroom ensemble.