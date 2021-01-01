Loloi Ehren Collection Modern Geometric Area Rug, 3'-6" x 5'-6", Oatmeal/Ivory

Advertisement
The ehren collection has a neutral palette, which is offset by strong, yet textural geometric patterns creating a subtle, long-lasting rug made of 100% Wool pile. The availability in a variety of sizes offers a great choice for living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, bathroom and hallways Hand-tufted by skilled artisans in India featuring 100% Wool, a cotton Canvas backing and low pile with soft texture Rug pad is not included but highly recommended. Please purchase padding for added comfort, rug longevity and floor protection