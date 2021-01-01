Bring a touch of mystic charm to your home/office with our Egyptian Symbols Silhouettes Shadow Box Wall Décor. Our in-house craftsmen carved out ancient Egyptian symbols out of a blacked-out wooden board, then carefully foiled them in gold. All symbols were fixed above to create an floating visual effect. The centerpiece was sealed inside a black pine wood shadow box with high quality glass panel and velvet felt on the back. We take pride for our relentless commitment toward handmade home decors, a rare presence in the world of mass production.