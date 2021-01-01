Ego Recessed Round Outdoor LED Ceiling Light by Artemide - Color: White (USC-T4085WFLN08) - Design by Ernesto Gismondi

The Ego Recessed Round Outdoor LED Ceiling Light by Artemide is a light fixture perfectly suited for placement in exterior environments. The fixture utilizes LED lamping (included) which provides warm, ambient lighting to areas like covered patios, deck spaces, and the like. Fiture is made from an aluminum material and utilizes silkscreened tempered glass. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White