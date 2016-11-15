WS Bath Collections Ego 3247 15-11/16" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

WS Bath Collections Ego 3247 15-11/16" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow Product Features: Rectangular basin gives a clean, modern style to the bathroomCovered under manufacturer's 1 year warrantyConstructed of ceramic ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates seamlessly with the Kerasan CollectionVessel installation is visually striking with a simplified setupCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Faucet and waste assembly not includedAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Specifications: Overall Length: 15-3/4" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Height: 6-1/2" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 15" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Installation Type: VesselNumber of Faucet Holes: 0 Ceramic White