Rust-Oleum Home 1 Gal. Eggshell Ripple Interior Wall Paint (2-Pack)
Rust-Oleum Home Advanced Paint plus Primer Interior Wall Paint provides a ready-to-use formula in designer colors for great results, the first time, every time. Paint confidently with an advanced paint and primer that offers excellent hide and coverage, superior washability and a mold and mildew resistant coating. Easy to apply Home paint is available in 12 on-trend colors with 3 sheens for any project. Color: Ripple.