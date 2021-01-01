Egg Cookbook: An Egg Cookbook Filled with Delicious Egg Recipes BookSumo Press Author

New-Aged Egg Recipes.Get your copy of the best and most unique Egg recipes from BookSumo Press!Come take a journey with us into the delights of easy cooking. The point of this cookbook and all our cookbooks is to exemplify the effortless nature of cooking simply.In this book we focus on different ways of cooking with eggs. The Egg Cookbook is a complete set of simple but very unique Egg recipes. You will find that even though the recipes are simple, the tastes are quite amazing.So will you join us in an adventure of simple cooking?Here is a Preview of the Egg Recipes You Will Learn:House Fried RiceAsiago Egg SouffléMennonite Pickled EggsIvy League Fried EggsVenice Beach Brunch (Vidalia Scramble)Scotch Eggs 101 (Breaded Hardboiled Eggs)Winnebago Morning WrapsLondon Tart Pie ShellComplex ToastDante's Tomato and Garlic EggsVerna's Spud CakesCountry Egg SandwichesLiverpool EggsOntario Egg BakeProtein Bread MachineAthenian City State Feta EggsTortilla Brunch SkilletEggs CalabasasFlamingo WrapsJade Garden Egg Foo YungTator Tot Lunch BoxMoscow Egg BoatsEggs SacramentoMuch, much more!Again remember these recipes are unique so be ready to try some new things. Also remember that the style of cooking used in this cookbook is effortless. So even though the recipes will be unique and great tasting, creating them will take minimal effort!