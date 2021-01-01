Nostalgic Warehouse Egg and Dart Privacy Door Knobset with Prairie Rose, 2-3/8" Backset - Polished Brass - 751564

Nostalgic Warehouse PRACED_PRV_238_KH Vintage Crystal Egg and Dart Privacy Door Knob Set with Prairie Rose, 2-3/8" Backset and Decorative Keyhole Privacy Function: Privacy door hardware features a locking mechanism on the interior for use on bedroom and bathroom doors where locking is needed. The exterior side features a small pin hole to unlock the door hardware from the outside.Features:Beautifully finished to complement your decorCrafted of high quality crystal and solid brass for lasting durabilityEasily reversible handing for your convenienceAll necessary mounting hardware in includedIncludes a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/8"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2-1/4"Knob Width: 2-1/4"Knob Projection: 2-3/4"Trim Height: 7-1/8"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Product Weight: 3 lbs.Material: Solid Brass and Crystal Polished Brass