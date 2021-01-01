From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse Egg and Dart Plate with Keyhole 2-3/8 in. Backset Satin Nickel Privacy Bed/Bath Crystal Emerald Glass Door Knob
With its distinctive repeating border detail, as well as floral crown and foot, the Egg and Dart Plate resonates grand style and is the ideal choice for larger doors. Add our Crystal door knob, with its smooth center flawlessly flowing into fluted edges, for a striking match. All Nostalgic Warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid (not plated) forged brass base for durability and beauty.