Nostalgic Warehouse Egg and Dart Passage Door Knobset with Emerald Waldorf Knob - Antique Brass - 721578

Nostalgic Warehouse EADWAE_PSG_234_KH Egg and Dart Solid Brass Rose Passage Door Knob Set with Emerald Waldorf Knob and Decorative Keyhole for 2-3/4" Backset Passage Function: Passage door hardware has no locking mechanism. Both the interior and exterior handles are always free making it perfect for hallways, closet doors, and anywhere else a lock isn't needed. Passage door hardware can also be used in conjunction with a deadbolt to secure a back door or entrance.Features:Crafted with solid brass and genuine lead crystalHanding is reversible for left or right handed doorsEasily installs on standard prep doorsIncludes a 2-3/4" backset and square corner latchCovered by a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria of the American’s with Disabilities Act (ADA)Hand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 2-9/16"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 8-3/4"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, Crystal Antique Brass