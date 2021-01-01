Merola Tile Egeo Naxos Encaustic 9-3/4 in. x 9-3/4 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (11.11 sq. ft. / case), Multi / Medium Sheen

Blending encaustic designs and a distinctive assortment of colors, the Merola Tile Egeo Naxos Encaustic 9-3/4 in. x 9-3/4 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile is an excellent alternative to traditional cement tile. With a recognizable European-inspired design, the simplistic arcs frame the snowflake inspired patterns that create continuity throughout the installation. Set on a snow white base glaze, varying shapes and lines in asphalt black, mauve pink, lavender purple, olive green and sienna come together to create an old-world look. With a matte glaze and slightly textured surface, this colorful tile is great for creating an accent or as a field tile. This durable, porcelain option can be used in nearly any residential setting, including kitchens, showers, fireplaces and patios. Color: Multi / Medium Sheen.