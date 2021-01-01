From sloan
Sloan EFX200.500 Basys Mid Active Infrared Sensor Hardwired Bathroom Faucet with Integral Side Mixer Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Electronic
Sloan EFX200.500 Basys Mid Active Infrared Sensor Hardwired Bathroom Faucet with Integral Side Mixer Features:All serviceable components above deckOne tool serviceAll wetted components to be stainless steel, engineered thermoplastic, EPDM, and copper or copper alloySolenoid housed in removable carrier that includes supply strainerIntegral water supply shut offSupply strainer serviceable from above deckVandal resistant spray insert, key housed inside faucet bodyAll electronics sealed to IP-67Gold plated electrical contactsAbove deck individual diagnostic indicators for battery life, solenoid condition, and power up modeFlexible, high pressure supply hoses, 3/8" compression connectionsBi-stable magnetic solenoidFour (4) "AA" alkaline batteriesDouble infrared sensors with automatic setting featureSingle hole installationIncludes all mounting hardwareLine purge mode, eliminates stagnant waterAdjustable time-outsFaucet can be configured to add solar and/or LCD displayLine powered using a variety of voltage adapters (batteries act as a backup)Integral Side Mixer includedSpecifications:Flow Rate (GPM): 0.5Overall Height: 6.47"Spout Height: 3.5"Spout Reach: 5- 7/32" Electronic Chrome