Elkay EFW16 16 GPH Floor Mount Water Cooled Deluxe Cooler Light Gray Granite Drinking Water Solutions Water Fountains Water Cooler Fountain
Elkay EFW16 16 GPH Floor Mount Water Cooled Deluxe Cooler Elkay 16 GPH Floor Mount Water Cooled Deluxe CoolerElkay is sure to have a water cooler or drinking fountain that will meet or exceed your specifications.Product Features:Self contained floor model water coolerElectric refrigeratedCapacity of 50°F drinking water, based upon 80°F inlet water and 90°F ambientNon-pressurized tank system is standardNon-pressurized tank is located after bubbler valve (so that tank is subject to line pressure only when valve button is pressed)No lead designConstructionFountain top - One piece Stainless steel top. Exclusive Cascade basin, tested most splash-resistant, features multi-level deck design with a built-in vandal-resistant strainerExclusive Flexi-Guard Safety Bubbler - Innovative design utilizes a pliable polyester elastomer to prevent accidental mouth injuries. Flexes on impact, then returns to original positionRemovable Panel - Removable front panel offers easy accessibility to interiorCabinet - Cabinet design allows for flush to Wall mounting or free standingCooling SystemMotor Compressor - Hermetically sealed, reciprocating type, single phase. Sealed in lifetime oil supply. Equipped with electric cord and three prong molded rubber plugCondenser - Water cooled and has automatic condenser valveCooling Unit - Combination tube-tank type. Tube portion is continuous coil of copper tubing. Fully insulated with EPS foam (UL listed for self-extinguishing material)Refrigerant Control - Refrigerant type HFC-134a is controlled by accurately calibrated capillary tube for positively trouble free performanceTemperature Control - Enclosed adjustable thermostat is factory preset. Requires no adjustment other than for altitude requirementsProduct Specifications:Base Flow Rated: 9.5Rated Watts: 340Full Load Amps: 4.5Fountain Type: CoolerShipping Weight: 85 lbsInstallation Type: FloorHands Free Operation: NoVoltage: 115V/60HzHeight: 41-3/8"Width: 18"Depth: 14-1/2"Power Cord: 4ft longFoot Pedal: YesGlass Filler: YesFiltered: No Water Cooler Fountain Light Gray Granite