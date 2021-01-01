From elkay
Elkay EFS3321C 28" Stainless Steel Floor Service Sink with Drain Fitting Stainless Steel Fixture Floor Service Sink Institutional
Elkay EFS3321C 28" Stainless Steel Floor Service Sink with Drain Fitting Elkay 28" Stainless Steel Floor Service Sink with Drain FittingHighest quality sink formed of 16 nickel bearing stainless steel.Product Features: Floor mountStainless steelCoved corners: 1-3/4" vertical and horizontal radiusApron on three sidesExposed surfaces are polishedUnderside is fully protected by undercoating to dampen sound and prevent condensationIncludes: Wall hangerDrainStrainerDrain: Chrome plated brass bodyDrain outlet fittingField adjustable Stainless steel flat grid strainer or dome strainerDesigned to attach to 3" I.P.S. pipe utilizing sealant by othersProduct Specifications: Installation Type: Floor MountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Sink Dimensions: 33" L x 21" WBowl Depth: 8"Bowl Dimensions: 28" L x 16" W x 8" DFaucet Holes: 0Drain Size: 3"Backsplash Height: 0"Ship Wt: 39 lbs Institutional Stainless Steel