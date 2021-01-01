EFS 55250mm f456 IS STM Telephoto Zoom Lens Import Model

Long-reaching zoom lens provides a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 88-400mm, covering portrait-length to telephoto perspectives. Optical image stabilization helps to minimize the appearance of camera shake by up to 3.5 shutter speed steps to benefit shooting handheld in dim lighting and with greater zoom magnifications. The STM stepping focus motor produces near-silent, smooth, and quick autofocus performance that is well-suited to video applications. One ultra-low dispersion element helps to reduce chromatic aberrations and distortion while also contributing to greater image sharpness, contrast, and clarity. Enhanced lens coatings minimize flare and ghosting in order to produce true colors with maintained contrast.