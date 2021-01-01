Elkay EFRU311810TFC Crosstown 30-3/4" Undermount Double Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Single Hole 1.8 GPM Kitchen Faucet, Basin Racks, and Basket Strainers The Elkay Crosstown collection offers a fresh take on the classic stainless steel sink, combining beauty, function and contemporary design. Tight corners and a flat bottom provide more space inside the sink bowl for stacking and cleaning dishes. The striking geometric shape makes a statement in any home.Elkay EFRU311810TFC Included Components:30-3/4" Undermount double basin stainless steel kitchen sinkDeck mounted pre-rinse kitchen faucetFitted basin rackIncludes Elkay micro fiber towel and cleanserCoordinating basket strainersCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime warrantySink Features:Undermounted sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the Undermounted sink and the countertopDouble bowls of equal size allow convenient use of bowls independently for washing, soaking, rinsing, drying and other household tasksPremium 16- thickness and Type 304 stainless steel for immense durability, performance and lustrous beautyQuiet sound-deadening materials minimize sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sinkFresh, geometric design offers straight sidewalls and a flat bottom for a modern look and more usable space that is easy to cleanOffset drain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet belowStraight sidewalls give the sink a flat bottom and offer more usable space for stacking, soaking and washing dishesHigh-capacity bowls offer more room inside for stacking dishes, filling stockpots, and handling large baking sheets and roastersCreased accent lines in the sink bottom deliver superior drainage and give the sink a professional appearanceFaucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Crosstown seriesSingle hole installationPre-rinse design faucets are extremely flexible and versatileSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc valve cartridgeFaucet includes escutcheon plate to cover additional faucet holesADA compliantSink Specifications:Sink Length: 30-3/4" (left to right)Sink Width: 18-1/2" (front to back)Sink Height: 10" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions (Left): 13-1/2" L x 16" W x 10" DBasin Dimensions (Right): 13-1/2" L x 16" W x 10" DFaucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 36"Drain Connection: 3-1/2"Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 21-11/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7" (deck to spout outlet horizontally)Spout Reach: 8-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Hole Size: 1-1/2"Max Deck Thickness: 2-3/4"Escutcheon Width: 10-5/8" Combination Polished Satin