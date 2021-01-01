From latitude run
Efraín 78" LED Tree Floor Lamp
Add something extraordinary to your home with this Chrome 3-Light Star Tree Accent Floor Lamp. Coming in an arched shape, three acrylic lamp shades contain LED string lights that, when lit up, display a stunning, starry pattern. The lights emit a soft glow, making it the perfect accent for any space. A sturdy iron construction comes in a shiny chrome finish to complete the sleek, attractive look of the piece. This dazzling piece blends beautifully with any glam or contemporary design styles.