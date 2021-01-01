From avanti products
EFFX PROII Auto Focus Mount Adapter Builtin Electronic Aperture for Canon EOS Tamron Sigma Lens to Fujifilm FX Mirroless Camera XT3 XH1 XE3 XT20.
Advertisement
The 2nd generation! - Redesigned aperture ring for more convenient operation - New MCU (more powerful, more resources for firmware update) - Better light absorbing design; Electronic aperture ringFOR PRO VERSION ONLY, just like XF lenses, each small step is 1/3 stop and the final position after the smallest aperture is 'Auto'; Fast PDAFDEMO OF X-T2 AND SIGMA 85/1.4 ART; AF-S (central AF point), AF-S (side AF point) and AF-C Note: AF performance varies under different light conditions and for different lens models; FAST AND ACCURATE PDAF! Only on cameras with X-Trans II & III CMOS. *Only for lenses optimized EXIF recordedALL LENS INFORMATION; Lens model; Focal length; Aperture setting; Support Image Stabilizer functions of EF mount lenses