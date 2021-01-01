EFFX PROII Auto Focus Mount Adapter Builtin Electronic Aperture for Canon EOS Tamron Sigma Lens to Fujifilm FX Mirroless Camera XT3 XH1 XE3 XT20.

The 2nd generation! - Redesigned aperture ring for more convenient operation - New MCU (more powerful, more resources for firmware update) - Better light absorbing design; Electronic aperture ringFOR PRO VERSION ONLY, just like XF lenses, each small step is 1/3 stop and the final position after the smallest aperture is 'Auto'; Fast PDAFDEMO OF X-T2 AND SIGMA 85/1.4 ART; AF-S (central AF point), AF-S (side AF point) and AF-C Note: AF performance varies under different light conditions and for different lens models; FAST AND ACCURATE PDAF! Only on cameras with X-Trans II & III CMOS. *Only for lenses optimized EXIF recordedALL LENS INFORMATION; Lens model; Focal length; Aperture setting; Support Image Stabilizer functions of EF mount lenses