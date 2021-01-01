From teerex apparel
Teerex Apparel Eff You-See Kay Why Oh-You Meditating Santa Christmas Retro Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Get this Vintage EFF You-See Kay Why Oh-You Funny Meditating Santa Claus, Yoga St. Nick Christmas Lover Funny Gift. This makes the perfect present for Family, Men, Women, Dad, Mom, Kids, Wife, Husband, Boys, Girls, Grandma, Grandpa, who love funny sayings Gift this for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas, New Year or any occasion. This retro vintage St. Nicholas meditating design features the quote "EFF You See-Kay Why Oh-You" makes a funny outfit for yoga lovers to wear 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only