EFEFS Lens to Sony E Mount T Smart Adapter CEFSE

1.C/P Switch: In CDAF (contrast detection autofocus)is made from, you can move the lens to improve the images of the focusing area, making your pictures cleaner, and inceasing focus success rate higher; In PDAF mode, you can Shorten the focus distance to speed up focusing process, focus speed is faster Auto Focus & Aperture Control: CEF-SE comes with the Gold-Plating Contact, perfectly support high speed Auto Focus, and you can adjust aperture directly from the camera side to control the actual aperture of the lens Support Lens Image Stabilizer: Support IS lens stabilization function. It makes your pictures in great sharpness in most of situations, whichever is moving, weak light, and night light. EXIF Information Transmission: Metal PIN, CEF-SE can realize EXIF info. Transmission; With metal electronic contacts, it greatly enhances conductivity and effectively transports EXIF Info Type which compatible with Sony E mount