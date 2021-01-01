Elkay EFA20K1Y 18" Floor Mounted Single Drinking Station - Cooler Operated Stainless Steel Drinking Water Solutions Water Fountains Water Cooler

Elkay EFA20K1Y 18" Floor Mounted Single Drinking Station - Cooler Operated Product Features:Covered under Elkay's 5 year limited warranty on any refrigeration systems or 12 month limited warranty for electrical/water system componentsSingle station drinking fountain with self contained coolerElectric refrigeration is a combination tube-tank running single phaseCapacity of 50℉ drinking water, based upon 80℉ inlet water and 90℉ ambientA cleanable strainer screen is provided to trap waterborne particulate of 140 microns or bigger prior to entering the coolerPush-button control on top basinValve with built-in flow regulator to provide constant stream from 20 to 105 psi water pressureConstruction:One piece stainless steel top, polished to a uniform Elkay bright luster finishContoured basin offers large area to minimize splashing when in useFlex-Guard bubbler® utilizes pliable polyester elastomer to prevent accidental mouth injury. Flexes on impact and returns to original positionStainless Steel Basin - One piece basin has integral drain grid, embossed bubbler pad. No exposed fastenersCabinet design allows for flush to wall mounting. No recess space is requiredCooling System:Motor Compressor - Hermetically sealed, reciprocating type, single phase. Sealed in lifetime oil supply. Equipped with electric cord and three prong molded rubber plugCondenser - Fan cooled, copper tube with aluminum fins. Fan motor is permanently lubricatedCooling Unit - Combination tube-tank type. Tube portion is continuous coil of copper tubing. Fully insulated with EPS foam (UL listed for self-extinguishing material)Refrigerant Control - Refrigerant type HFC-134a is controlled by accurately calibrated capillary tube for positively trouble free performanceTemperature Control - Enclosed adjustable thermostat is factory preset. Requires no adjustment other than for altitude requirementsProduct Specifications:Base Cooling Capacity (GPH): 8Fountain Type: RefrigeratedShipping Weight: 78Voltage: 115Height: 41-1/2" (measured from lowest rim to top rim of fixture)Length: 18" (measured from most left to most right rim of fixture)Depth: 14-1/2" (measured from back to front of fixture)Glass Filler: NoVandal Resistant Bubbler: NoFiltered: No Water Cooler Fountain Stainless Steel