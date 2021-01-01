Riobel EF08L-10 Eiffel 1 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Riobel EF08L-10 Eiffel 1 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Like its namesake, the Eiffel™ collection stands out as a wonder of elegance and engineering. Designed with a contemporary feel that harkens back to the arches and angles of the iconic Parisian tower, the Eiffel™ is at home in modern and transitional bathrooms, and fits well in eclectic spaces that create variety with vintage and voguish décor. The different finishes available in this collection provide this imaginative style with savoir-faire.Riobel EF08L-10 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyAll hardware for mounting is includedDesigned to accommodate three-hole installation from 8” to 16”Includes push drain assembly and leak-free quarter turn ceramic disk cartridgesAvailable as part of a complete collection of bathroom fixtures and accessoriesFlow rate of 1.0 GPM for effective handwashing while optimizing water usageSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel EF08L-10 Specifications:Height: 7-3/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 4-1/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" - 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-5/8" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Chrome