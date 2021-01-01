From national pool finishes

EF 50mm f14 USM Standard and Medium Telephoto Lens for SLR Cameras Fixed

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Standard focal length 50 millimeter lens is effective in a multitude of shooting situations and ideal for day-to-day shooting Elements/Groups: 7/6; Diaphragm: Blades 8; Filter Thread: Font 58 millimeter. Minimum focusing distance: 17.8 inch An f/1.4 maximum aperture provides clear imaging in low light situations and shallow depth of field Ultrasonic autofocus motor (USM) operation is fast, smooth and virtually silent Two high-refraction lens elements and new Gaussian optics eliminate astigmatism and suppress astigmatic difference This large aperture standard prime lens has superior peripheral brightness even at the maximum aperture Lens construction: 8 elements in 6 groups, Filter size: 77mm Optimized for Digital super multi-layer coating minimizes flare and ghosting a common problem of digital cameras The optimum optical design and molded glass aspherical lens elements provide excel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com