EF-EOS M Electronic AF Auto Focus Lens Mount Adapter for Canon EF/EF-S Lens to Canon EOS-M (EF-M Mount) Mirrorless Camera M1 M2 M3 M5 M6 M10 M50 M100

Compatibility: EF-EOS M adapter allow Canon EF and EF-S Lenses to be used on Canon EOS-M mirrorless digital camera M2 M3 M5 M6 M10 M50 M100 AF function & Aperture Control: The design has a built-in aperture motor and an electronic contact, which can control the aperture of the lens by means of an electronic contact & The aperture control function almost supports all Canon EOS M cameras, and you can adjust aperture directly from the camera side to control the actual aperture of the lens. EXIF signal transmitting: The design of gold plated PIN has excellent signal transmission performance while it supports EXIF signal transmission. Built-in IS Stabilization: Built-in IS stability, making your focus more precise and clear, which better help you take pictures. Material & Design: Designed with 1/4 screws at the bottom, which can be mounted on the tripod or other retention frame;Zinc-plated alloy technology, with a strong and stable performance.