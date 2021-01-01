Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Telephoto Zoom Lens - Bundle with 64GB Memory Card - Intl Model

Bundle includes Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM Lens (International Model) with 1 Year Seller Warranty, 64GB SDHC Memory Card, 3 Piece Filter Kit Includes: UV, Circular Polarizer and Fluorescent Filter and Hard Case, 5 Piece Lens Cleaning Kit, Lens Cap Leash, Lens Pen Cleaner, Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (See list in description below). The EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM from Canon is an L-series telephoto zoom distinguished by its bright design and advanced optics. Complementing the speed and optics is an Optical Image Stabilizer, which compensates for 3.5 stops of camera shake to better enable working handheld and in low-light situations. One Fluorite Element & Five UD Elements Air Sphere Coating Ring-Type Ultrasonic Motor AF System Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating. COMPATIBLE with Canon Cameras, including EOS 7D Mark II, 77D, 70D 80D, Rebel T3, T3i, T4i, T5, T5i, T6, T6i, T6s, T7, T7i, SL1, SL2 APS-C Cameras, and EOS 5D Mark III, 5D Mark IV, 6D Mark II, 5DS, 5DS R, 1Dx