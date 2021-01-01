From northlight
Eerie Church in Cemetery Halloween Canvas Wall Art
This creepy canvas is the perfect touch to your Halloween decor Featuring a shadowy church in a cemetery complete with bats and full moon Pre-lit with 6 LED amber lights Church windows light up Timer - 6 hours on / 18 hours off On off switch on the side Requires 2 AA batteries - not included Dimensions: 15.75"H x 23.5W x .5"L Material(s): canvas/plastic/metal/wood/MDF (medium-density fiberboard) Note:Item does not come with a battery cover - open design holds the batteries snugly